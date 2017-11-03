Burza live
WhatsApp je srušen i stvara probleme korisnicima diljem svijeta

TEHNOLOGIJA 3.11.2017. 10:05 Foto: Wolfram Kastl/DPA/PIXSELL Foto: Wolfram Kastl/DPA/PIXSELL
Poslovni.hr

Popularna Facebookova aplikacija, prema podacima DownDetectora, nedostupna je korisnicima.

Popularna aplikacija WhatsApp srušena je u danas ujutro. Korisnici ne mogu ni slati ni primati poruke.

Popularna Facebookova aplikacija, prema podacima DownDetectora, nedostupna je korisnicima diljem svijeta. 

 

