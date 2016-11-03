Mini MBA - Want to bring your organization to its full potential?

FOTO: Press

Would you like to be #1 in your area? You want to make it fast to the top? Or you are already there and would like to multiply yourself, empower others. Share your vision and values. Motivate and engage others. Inspire and empower your people to support and work on your vision while creating their own for their departments and teams.

Mini MBA – Executive leadership is three day education program that provides attendees with the opportunity to freely and openly exchange views and experiences with eminent leaders from the region as well as peers from backgrounds different than their own.

You can find more information on Mirakul Education centre web site 'Mini MBA – Executive leadership'. Program starts on November 11, 2016, and will end December 2, 2016.

Executive Leadership will empower you to build and motivate effective teams, resolve strategic problems, and drive change in yourself and your organization. Personal leadership development is a key focus of the program. To enhance your awareness of your leadership style and how it’s perceived by others.

Programme overview:

MODUL 1 (11 November 2016.)

Building Your Leadership Skills

Lecturers: dr.sc. Jasminka Samardžija, Ivana Budin Arhanić

MODUL 2 (25 November 2016)

Developing Leadership in Others - How to Build Relationship with Your People?

Lecturer: Branimir Muidža

MODUL 3 (2 December 2016)

Executive Leadership & Leadership self-assessment

Lecturers: Alen Premužak, prof. Michael Palanski

NOTICE:

All modules can be enrolled individually.

When is the right time for changes? Right now. Organizations that do not or cannot evolve will not last. Leading change requires —no surprise—“change fatigue,” the exhaustion that sets in when people feel pressured to make too many transitions at once and more than ever we need strong Leadership in transformation to modify company culture, optimize communication and achieve the goal.

Put yourself on a path to become #1. You can start on 11 of November – it’s good to hang out with the best: Mini MBA – Executive leadership